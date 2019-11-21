A report suggests that Apple is rolling out a pilot program to test extending the eligibility period of AppleCare+ up to one year.

According to MacRumors the pilot will allow users to add AppleCare+ to their device between 61 days and a year after purchase.

Currently, users who wish to add AppleCare+ to their device must do so within 60 days of purchase, the new scheme would allow customers to do this up to one year after purchase. To qualify, customers would have to book a Genius Bar appointment, where a technician would run diagnostics and also carry out a visual inspection.

MacRumors claims that the extended eligibility was first rumored to be two years, however, another source has confirmed it to be one.

A pilot has rolled out to 50 U.S. stores, as well as 29 in Canada.