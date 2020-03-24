Apple's retail stores outside of Greater China have been closed to all customers for over a week now, and the company has been fulfilling all orders through delivery services. That may be close to changing, according to a new leaked memo obtained by 9to5Mac.

Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail and People, Deirdre O'Brien, sent an internal memo to employees explaining the current situation of Apple retail and the path ahead. In the memo, O'Brien says that the company has now reopened all of its retail stores and offices in Greater China with the necessary precautions.

She goes further to say that retail stores outside of Greater China will begin to open on a "staggered basis" depending on the conditions in the community that the stores serve. O'Brien is hopeful that the company may be able to begin this process as early as the first half of April.

For employees who are currently on flexible work arrangements, O'Brien says that those are now extended until at least April 5th, at which point they will be evaluated on a weekly basis.

You can read the full memo from Deirdre O'Brien to employees below.