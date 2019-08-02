Apple Podcasts on iOS and in iTunes are a little easier to browse, thanks to the addition of new content categories. First teased in June, the new categories span a series of popular genres, from true crime to comedy.

Here's the full list of new Apple Podcasts categories:

True Crime

Comedy

Sports

Fiction

History

Business

Society and Culture

Kids & Family

Education

News

Religion and Spirituality

TV & Movies

Technology

Arts

Health and Fitness

Music

Science

Leisure

Government

When you click on one of the categories, you can browse through top shows and new shows. Some of the new top-level categories also include subcategories. For example, Sports now features a Wilderness subcategory.

In addition, Apple Podcasts will feature "more to explore" and "long-running shows" as part of its push for increased curation.

