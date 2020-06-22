Apple has finished off its first day of WWDC20, and there was a lot to talk about. From iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS Big Sur, and Apple's transition from Intel to its own ARM-based custom Apple Silicon, it might be tough to break it all down in a bite-sized format. Well, Apple has done just that.

In order to give everyone a quick run through the highlights, Apple has posted a 'Day 1 Recap' of WWDC that goes over some of the most notable announcements for consumers and developers.

The video kicks off with all of the announcements from Apple's pre-recorded keynote, highlighting some of the features of iOS and iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and the huge leap to macOS 11 with macOS Big Sur.

It also talks about what to expect tomorrow, teasing ARKit 4, Nearby Interaction, the next version of SwiftUI, adapting to the new look of macOS, and more.

You can check out the full recap in the video below: