Apple has confirmed its plans to open a third store in Istanbul, Turkey.

As first reported by Bigumigu:

Apple will announce that it will open its third and first street store in Turkey on Baghdad Street, while Murat Palta's work will decorate the exterior of the store until the opening.

Striking artwork (pictured) adorned the front of the store, which now has an official Apple web page and message ahead of launch:

We are opening a new store in Baghdad Street, the heart of Istanbul, very soon. We look forward to meeting you and all your big, small, crazy ideas in this third store where you will meet experts to help you with everything, develop your skills with new knowledge, be inspired while spending time in your garden and unleash your creativity.

It is the company's first street store in the city, and the store's website simply states "I'll be with you soon" with no further indication of an opening date. The store's launch has been promoted using art from Murat Palta, from Bigumigu:

After graduating from the department of graphic design, we know Murat Palta, who also works in various agencies, from his work combining popular culture icons with traditional miniature art. Murat Palta, who draws attention with miniatures of cult films, is acclaimed for his experimental designs that combine traditional Ottoman motifs and contemporary Western cinema. The artist previously designed the album cover of Apple Music's "Top: Turkey" list.

