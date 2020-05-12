Most of Apple's employees have been working remotely for the past couple of months, but the company is planning on beginning to bring those people back into offices over the next few months. Reported by Bloomberg, the company plans to bring employees back into the office in phases, with the first phase focused on those who either can't work remotely or are having problems doing so.

The second phase, which is scheduled to start in July, will begin to return workers to offices in areas where the local and state orders allow for it. Those plans, however, "are fluid and may change".

Senior management at Apple has begun to inform employees which phase they are in. For those in the first phase, employees may be asked to work in the office regularly or be limited to certain time slots.

Apple has also begun to open its retail stores across the world in phases. Stores, like offices, are being opened for employees and customers to limited operations.