The Cupertino, Calif.-based iPhone maker filed both applications with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) on July 15, prompting speculation that at least one of the services will be launched in Canada this fall when Apple is expected to unveil the latest iPhone and operating system upgrade.

On July 17 CIPO, the Canadian trademark administrator, also registered the Canadian trademark for Apple Pay Cash, which allows users to send and receive money through iMessage. It's currently only available in the U.S., although references to the feature have appeared in the iPhone Wallet app in Canada.