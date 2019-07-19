What you need to know
- The Apple Card is making its way to Canada.
- Apple field trademark applications for the Apple Card and Apple Cash with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.
- It might be a while before the card launches in the country as the process could take nearly a year.
Apple is prepping to launch the Apple Card in Canada. First reported by The Star, the Cupertino company filed a trademark application with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for the Apple Card and Apple Cash.
The Cupertino, Calif.-based iPhone maker filed both applications with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) on July 15, prompting speculation that at least one of the services will be launched in Canada this fall when Apple is expected to unveil the latest iPhone and operating system upgrade.
On July 17 CIPO, the Canadian trademark administrator, also registered the Canadian trademark for Apple Pay Cash, which allows users to send and receive money through iMessage. It's currently only available in the U.S., although references to the feature have appeared in the iPhone Wallet app in Canada.
If you're hoping to get the card in Canada, don't hold your breathe. The process typically takes up to 10 months, which means it could be a year before the Apple Card launches in Canada. We're crossing our fingers it will be sooner, but things don't look good.
The Apple Card is set to launch in the U.S. this summer, but that has yet to come about. We're still keeping an eye to see exactly when it'll launch. Rumors say it could be on the way with the iOS 12.4 update, which is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. We'll keep you posted on the news.