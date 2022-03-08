Earlier today, Apple hosted its "Peek Performance" special event where the company unveiled a new generation of the iPhone SE and iPad Air as well as two completely new products: the Mac Studio and Studio Display.

During the iPad Air segment of the keynote, the company revealed that it will be releasing a new version of iMovie in April and gave us a sneak peek of what is to come with the new version.

One of the things coming with the new version of iMovie is Magic Movie, a new feature that will, with little effort, intelligently assemble "styled, edited videos complete with titles, transitions, even music."

Magic Movie lets you instantly create styled, edited videos complete with titles, transitions, even music — in just a few taps. Select media or an album from your library, then Magic Movie identifies the best parts of the footage and automatically creates an edit. Experiment with different video looks by choosing from 20 different styles. Easily rearrange or delete clips from a simplified list of your shots and modify the details with tools for clip trimming, splitting, and more. And hear the magic as your music dynamically recomposes to the length of your project.

The other feature coming to iMovie is Storyboards which will offer users "premade video templates [to] guide you through the movie-making process."

Learn video storytelling or sharpen your skills with new Storyboards. The premade video templates guide you through the movie-making process. Choose from 20 storyboards based on popular genres like Cooking, Product Reviews, or Science Experiments. Each storyboard includes a shot list with examples to guide you through capturing footage, organizing clips, and learning different story structures. Easily save your storyboard video to your Photos library to share widely on social, or send to a friend directly via Messages or Mail.

Apple says that the new version of iMovie will be released in April, but did not specify exactly what day the version will be available.