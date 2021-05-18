Apple has today profiled another app developer, this time German outfit Endel whose app by the same name is used by people around the world as they try to sleep, relax, and work better.

The profile goes through how Endel was formed and why it does what it does, including the fact that Endel's ambient sounds are backed by science, not just good-sounding tunes. That's something that many people heading into the App Store might not immediately be aware of.

What truly sets Endel apart from other music or sound-based apps is its equal dependence on creativity and science. Recognizing that a personalized experience for users would need certain data, the Endel co-founders endeavored to design a prototype for a native Apple Watch app experience and use inputs from the wearer's environment, including weather, heart rate, and exposure to natural light, to build an appropriate soundscape unique to that individual. The app became the first-ever Apple Watch App of the Year in 2020 and currently has more than 300,000 monthly active users.

There is a lot to learn about Endel, both the developer and the app. The full Newsroom post is worth the read – including an interesting Q&A with CEO and Co-founder Oleg Stavitsky.

Listening to Endel is a great way to unwind and you're going to want the right headphones to get the most out of it. Check out the latest AirPods Max deals and who knows, you could be chilling out in no time at all. You can download Endel from the App Store for free right now.