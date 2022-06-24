There is a trick to finding good AirPods sales - and it takes, often, a lot of work to find the very best. Thankfully, we've done all that for you, so if you're at your wits end trying to find some AirPod deals, we've put all of our expertise to use and found the cheapest AirPods from a range of different retailers.

AirPods are extremely popular - one only has to hop on a bus, train, or airplane to see ears filled with Apple's ubiquitous little white-in-ear wireless earbuds to realize their popularity. As such, sales on these products are not only rare but short. Stock can fluctuate a lot, especially when new models are released as people try to get the latest AirPods in their pockets.

As with many Apple products, if you see a deal or a sale, it's well worth just putting it straight into your basket and buying ASAP. Thankfully, you won't have to do the time-consuming searching part of grabbing an AirPods deal - we've done it all for you!

Today's cheapest AirPods sales at a glance

Currently, pretty much all the best AirPods sales can be found on Amazon. The AirPods 2 are the cheapest option, with a low price of $119, also at Amazon. They have been known to occasionally drop below $100, so keep an eye on them and grab them as soon as the price changes. The best value is probably the AirPods Pro, with a nice $75 saving over MSRP - they're currently $175 at Amazon. Stock stays fairly consistent, but when a deal or sale arrives they are known to disappear quicker than you can say 'wow, those are some nice AirPods!'.

Prime Day is coming up

Prime Day is coming, and it'll be on July 12 and July 13. If you fancy seeing some great prices on the kit you're looking for, take a look at our Prime Day Apple AirPods deals hub.

Best AirPods Sales

Cheapest : AirPods 2 Under $100 The AirPods 2 have been on the market for a little while, but their position as 'lowest-priced AirPods' still makes them a popular option with many. They're small, easy to pair and they sound pretty good too. They lack support for some of Apple's newer features like Spatial Audio or noise-canceling, but they're still a great option for people who want a little bit of Apple in their ears on the train. Sales are common, sometimes dropping under $100 - they are currently $99 at Amazon. $99 at Amazon Newest : AirPods 3 $10 off Apple's newest AirPods, with a new pod design, new case design, and some really cool extra features. There's spatial audio that makes music and movies sound like they truly surround you through virtual Dolby Atmos, a little extra battery and they're sweat and water-resistant so you can go jogging all you want without worrying if you'll break them. They've also eliminated the long stems of the previous model, turning the stubs that are left into pressure-sensitive spots that make controlling them much easier. They are newer, so we may not see any massive discounts yet - although they're currently $169, where there is a $10 saving on the MSRP. $169 at Amazon Pro-est? : AirPods Pro $75 off The AirPods Pro are Apple's premium in-ear option, bringing with them a whole host of extra features over the cheaper options. They're more comfortable with silicon tips that seal them in the ear, making the Active Noise-canceling as impressive as it is. Spatial Audio is here as well, along with sweat and water resistance. As top-of-the-range in-ear wireless earbuds, you'd expect the price to match; and for a while, it did. At full price, a pair of AirPods Pro should set you back $249. Thankfully, if you hop over to Amazon you'll find a set for $175, a much more palatable price. $175 at Amazon Biggest : AirPods Max Lowest ever price It's worth mentioning up front that at full price on Apple's website, the AirPods Max are $549. Depending on how you feel about heavy metal (the material and weight, not the music), they might just be worth that. With each earcup milled out of aluminum, the AirPods Max are a sight (and sound) to feel and behold. They're heavy - 13.6 oz to be exact. But the odd-looking headband helps out, making them more comfortable than you might expect. Of course, they sound stunning, and while you might not call them 'audiophile grade', for pretty much everyone else they're a phenomenal auditory experience. Battery life is good, but not stellar, and the carrying case is diabolical - which makes their full price a little much when it's put in perspective. At the moment, however, you can get them from Amazon for as 'little' as $429, a full $120 cheaper than MSRP. Watch for the pricing of the different colors with these, however - sometimes one color will be cheaper than the others. They're very expensive - but for those who can afford them, they are a tempting option. From $429 at Amazon

AirPods cases and accessories sales

There isn't really such a thing as 'cheap' AirPods. Even once you've bought a pair of discounted AirPods, you'll have likely spent at least $100. As with any high-value purchase, it's worth getting a case to protect your new expensive gadget. AirPods are no different, with a wide range of products available that can protect your latest purchase. Here are some great deals we've found on AirPods cases and accessories.

For Airpods Pro : Spigen Rugged Armour for AirPods Pro Will take a beating Do your AirPods Pro need an extra layer of protection when you toss the little case into your handbag or backpack? Yeah, us too. Slip one of these cool Spigen cases on and you won't have to worry about a scratched-up charging case ever again. To find more case options for your AirPods Pro, there's a list we've made here of the best cases for AirPods Pro. From $14.99 at Amazon For Airpods 2 : CaseSack Consolidation travel case for AirPods 2 Room for more Some of us don't want to stick a case to the outside of the AirPods charging case, and instead want a little packet to take a cable and charging brick along for longer journeys. The CaseSack is just the ticket - compact, hard-wearing, small enough to fit in a bag, but big enough to fit extras in as well. If you're looking for other cases for your AirPods 2, we have a best AirPods cases list you can peruse. $12.99 at Amazon For Airpods 3 : Elago AW5 for AirPods 3 Definitely NOT a GameBoy Sometimes, you want something a little more fun than a white pill to slip in your pocket. That's where the likes of the Elago AW5 comes in - it looks like a GameBoy! Except not really a GameBoy, because it's not officially licensed by Nintendo. Whatever, it's fun! For more of the best cases for AirPods 3, check out our list. From $13.99 at Amazon For Airpods Max : Voma Leather Case for AirPods Max Better than standard In case you didn't know already, the case that comes in the box of the $550 AirPods Max SUCKS. It's a useless flap of microfibre lined something that does little else than put the AirPods in a low power mode. If you want a better case, you can grab Voma's leather case - a hard-wearing little number that makes the AirPods 100% more tossable into a bag. You can take a look at some other options on our best AirPods Max cases list. From $9.79 at Amazon

What are the best AirPods for me?

In order to answer one question you're going to have to answer a few other questions - but don't worry, we know a fair bit about AirPods and what they're good at so you won't need to go far for the answers!

I don't want to spend too much on my new AirPods

Then you're going to want a pair of the Airpods 2. They're by far the cheapest model on offer, and give you the AirPod experience for the lowest financial outlay. Are they the best AirPods? No, but you shouldn't expect the best AirPods for the lowest price. They're small, fairly comfortable, and connected easily to your phone - for under one hundred dollars, you couldn't really ask for much more. Read our AirPods 2 review for more information.