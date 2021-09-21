Apple promises new iPhone 13 setting to fix macro mode switching

Apple says it will roll out a software change in iOS 15 to stop the iPhone 13 automatically switching to the macro camera up close.

Reviews of the new device that have landed today note an issue with the camera that causes the iPhone to switch to macro photography mode when you get up close to a subject, even if you don't want it to. As noted by Input, this happens in both video and photo modes, but there is currently a 'lock camera' option for video:

The fact that there is a "Lock Camera" setting under the Camera section within the Setting app, which disables the automatic camera switching for video recording is proof enough that Apple knows people wouldn't want this. To my disappointment, there is no setting to turn off the camera switching for still photos. Not yet at least.

Apple seems to have initially stated that this is simply how the camera is supposed to work, before changing its mind at the last minute. The company stated:

A new setting will be added in a software update this fall to turn off automatic camera switching when shooting at close distances for macro photography and video.

Input's review states "I'd be more than happy to recommend the iPhone 13 Pro assuming it fixes this very annoying camera user experience. At launch, though, the iPhone 13 Pro camera is broken in my opinion."