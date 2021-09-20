Apple is so excited your iPhone 13 is coming that it wants you to prepare for it days ahead of time.

As spotted by MacRumors, Apple has begun prompting iPhone 13 preorder customers to "Get Ready for your new iPhone" at the top of the Settings app of their current iPhone.

Tapping on the prompt will take you to a new screen that shows you how to ensure that you are ready to upgrade from your current iPhone to your iPhone 13 without losing any data. There is a prompt to back up your current iPhone to iCloud and to also check and see what kind of trade-in value your current iPhone has.

After going through the prompts, Apple will back up your phone to iCloud, prompt you to trade in or recycle your current phone, and also mention that you can use your current phone to more quickly and easily set up your iPhone 13 when it arrives on Friday.