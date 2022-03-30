What you need to know
- Apple has published its 2022 Supplier Responsibility report.
- It covers a vast range of supply chain issues pertaining to Apple.
Apple has today published its 2022 Supplier Responsibility report.
The company published the new report Wednesday. An opening letter from Apple's Sabih Khan states:
We've always been a company that cares deeply about the details — of the products we create, and how we make them. Our annual People and Environment in Our Supply Chain Report is a testament to that. It's also an opportunity to pull back the lens, share our high standards for rights protections and health and safety, and lay out our roadmap for a supply chain that's even better for people and the planet.
The report covers Apple's standards in its supply chain, and specific issues namely:
- Labor and Human Rights
- Health, Safety, and Wellness
- Education and Professional Development
- Materials
- Environment
- Supplier Performance and Development
It comes as Apple also announced its new $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund. From that report:
Apple has today announced a new $50M Supplier Employee Development Fund that it says will expand learning opportunities and skills development in its supply chain.
The company stated:
Apple today announced a $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund that will expand access to learning opportunities and skills development. The fund also includes new and expanded partnerships with leading rights advocates, universities, and nonprofits to drive Apple's ongoing work to empower supplier employees and drive improvements in knowledge of and respect for workplace rights across industries.
You can read Apple's full Supplier Responsibility report here.
