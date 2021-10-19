Apple pushes out updates to fix Apple Watch Series 7 icons issue

-Apple has fixed an issue with Apple Watch Series 7 app icons. - Previously some apps were experiencing issues because of vector icons. - Apple is now rolling out updates to fix the problem.

Apple appears to be rolling out updates to apps on the Apple Watch Series 7 to fix a problem with icons.

A multitude of third-party Apple Watch apps have been updated by Apple over recent days with the note:

This app has been updated by Apple to display the Apple Watch icon.

It follows a previous issue where apps using vector items weren't showing properly on the new Apple Watch. From last week:

Anyone frantically setting up their hot new Apple Watch Series 7 might be in for a tricky time when installing some third-party apps — because their icons are missing. As I've noticed on my own Apple Watch and has been confirmed by others, some third-party apps are simply not having their icons rendered on-screen. That, in turn, can make it impossible to tell which app is which depending on the app view you are using.

With any luck this will fix the issue that saw both app icons and complications not showing up on Apple Watch Series 7 home screens.