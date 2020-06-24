Weeks after reopening its stores to the public, Apple has announced that it will be re-closing more of its retail stores - this time in Texas.

Reported by 9to5Mac, the company has informed customers that it will be closing seven stores in the Houston, Texas area due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. All of the stores will close on June 25th.

The stores that will close again are as follows:

Highland Village

First Colony Mall

Houston Galleria

Memorial City

Willowbrook Mall

Baybrook

The Woodlands

Apple's statement about the closures matches its messaging when it re-closed stores in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina earlier this month.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible. For help with an Apple product, more ways to shop, or additional information on our stores, please visit https://apple.com/retail.#mn_p"

Apple has not given any guidance as to when the stores in Texas will be able to reopen again.