What you need to know
- Apple is re-closing seven stores in the Houston, Texas area.
- The stores are closing due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.
- Apple has already re-closed stores in four other states due to spikes in COVID-19.
Weeks after reopening its stores to the public, Apple has announced that it will be re-closing more of its retail stores - this time in Texas.
Reported by 9to5Mac, the company has informed customers that it will be closing seven stores in the Houston, Texas area due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. All of the stores will close on June 25th.
The stores that will close again are as follows:
- Highland Village
- First Colony Mall
- Houston Galleria
- Memorial City
- Willowbrook Mall
- Baybrook
- The Woodlands
Apple's statement about the closures matches its messaging when it re-closed stores in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina earlier this month.
"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible. For help with an Apple product, more ways to shop, or additional information on our stores, please visit https://apple.com/retail.#mn_p"
Apple has not given any guidance as to when the stores in Texas will be able to reopen again.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Siri will tell you a choose-your-own-adventure story
When you ask Siri to tell you a story, you'll get to participate in its outcome.
More Apple Stores reopening in Singapore, Canada, and the U.S.
Apple is reopening 38 more stores in Singapore, Quebec and the U.S. over the course of today and tomorrow.
Ninjala interview: Not just another Splatoon copycat
Ninjala is a free-to-play multiplayer action game developed by GungHo Online Entertainment and coming soon to Nintendo Switch. We had the opportunity to interview the company's CEO to learn more about the inspiration behind this game.
Keep it chic with the best space gray accessories for your iMac Pro
These awesome accessories can help you customize and improve your iMac Pro experience while maintaining a consistent aesthetic by keeping the color scheme in the same classy tone.