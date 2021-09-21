While SharePlay did not launch with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and tvOS 15 earlier this week, it has been re-enabled in the latest developer betas.

As spotted by MacRumors, Apple has added the SharePlay feature back to the iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and macOS Monterey 7 developer betas. According to the report, testers will need to use the SharePlay profile in order to test the new feature on the Mac.

Testing SharePlay no longer requires the SharePlay Development Profile to get it to work, but those who want to use it on macOS Monterey will still need to use the SharePlay profile and will need to update to the newly released macOS Monterey beta.

It's still unclear when SharePlay will launch to users, though it is promising that it is included in the latest betas. Perhaps Apple will plan to release the new feature soon as the .1 software update normally comes soon after the initial release.

SharePlay is one of the tentpole features that Apple announced at WWDC21 earlier this year. The feature allows you to share your screen, video, music, and other content in sync with friends and family over FaceTime so you can enjoy it all together despite being apart.

Users can now share experiences with SharePlay while connecting with friends on FaceTime, including listening to songs together with Apple Music, watching a TV show or movie from Apple TV+ and other streaming services in sync, or sharing their screen to view apps together. SharePlay works across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and with shared playback controls, anyone in a SharePlay session can play, pause, or jump ahead. SharePlay even extends to Apple TV, so users can watch shows or movies on a big screen. Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Paramount+, Pluto TV, TikTok, Twitch, and many others are integrating SharePlay into their apps — creating entirely new ways to connect.

Developers can download the iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and macOS Monterey 7 developer betas now.