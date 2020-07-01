Apple is set to reclose 16 more stores in the U.S. following a rise in new COVID-19 infections in several states.

As reported by 9to5Mac:

Apple has been gradually re-closing many of its reopened US stores in states swept by a significant rise in new COVID-19 infections. This week, more stores are re-closing in Florida, Mississippi, Texas, and Utah. At least 16 stores across the affected areas will be closed to new customers starting July 1. Apple says customers with existing online orders and previously scheduled in-store Genius Support appointments are welcome through July 2.

Apple has previously reclosed stores in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina. Apple has now closed two more stores in Florida, St Johns Town Center in Jacksonville, and University Town Center in Sarasota.

The Renaissance at Colony Park is closing in Ridgeland, Mississippi, and three Utah stores; Station Park, Farmington, Fashion Place, Murray, and City Creek Center in Salt Lake City are also reclosing.

The most sweeping measures are in Texas where 10 stores are closing. According to the report they are:

Barton Creek (Austin), Domain NORTHSIDE (Austin), Galleria Dallas (Dallas), Knox Street (Dallas), NorthPark Center (Dallas), Cielo Vista Mall (El Paso), University Park Village (Fort Worth), La Cantera (San Antonio), North Star (San Antonio), Southlake Town Square (Southlake).

One store in Australia, Apple's Highpoint store in Melbourne is also closing again from July 2. 300,000 people have been locked down around the city due to a recent spike in cases.