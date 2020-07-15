What you need to know
- More Apple stores are reclosing in the U.S.
- That's because COVID-19 infections continue to rise.
- Apple is also returning some California stores to curbside service only.
Apple is reclosing a further eight U.S. stores, and returning six California stores to curbside service in the face of COVID-19.
According to Michael Steeber on Twitter:
8 more Apple Stores scattered around the US reclosing effective tomorrow. Despite these, still no full closures announced in California, where limited shutdown orders went into place yesterday:
Steeber says that the following stores will close:
- Leawood - (Leawood) Kansas
- Towson Town Center - (Towson) - Maryland
- Country Club Plaza - (Kansas City) - Missouri
- MacArthur Center (Norfolk) - Virginia
- Lynnhaven Mall (Virginia Beach) - Virginia
- Bayshore (Glendale) - Wisconsin
- Hilldale (Madison) - Wisconsin
- Mayfair (Wauwatosa) - Wisconsin
As Steeber notes, six stores in California are also moving back to curbside service, noting all six are indoor mall stores in counties on the state monitoring list, and where indoor malls have been forced to close. Those stores are Valley Fair and Oakridge in Santa Clara County, North County in San Diego County, Roseville in Place County, Arden Fair in Sacramento County, and Santa Rosa Plaza in Sonoma County.
Apple has recently reclosed 11 stores in California, Maryland, Ohio, and Tennessee, as the never-ending dance with virus outbreaks and local restrictions continue. From that report:
Apple has been forced to reclose a further 11 stores in the U.S. following a rise of COVID-19 infections in surrounding areas.
As noted by Michael Steeber and 9to5Mac:
Apple is reclosing 11 more US stores in California, Maryland, Ohio, and Tennessee due to deteriorating COVID-19 conditions. The latest round of reclosings adds to 2 stores temporarily shuttered earlier this week for a total of 91 US locations reclosed due to COVID-19.
