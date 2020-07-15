Apple is reclosing a further eight U.S. stores, and returning six California stores to curbside service in the face of COVID-19.

According to Michael Steeber on Twitter:

8 more Apple Stores scattered around the US reclosing effective tomorrow. Despite these, still no full closures announced in California, where limited shutdown orders went into place yesterday: pic.twitter.com/pNcay1Q47c — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) July 15, 2020

Steeber says that the following stores will close:

Leawood - (Leawood) Kansas

Towson Town Center - (Towson) - Maryland

Country Club Plaza - (Kansas City) - Missouri

MacArthur Center (Norfolk) - Virginia

Lynnhaven Mall (Virginia Beach) - Virginia

Bayshore (Glendale) - Wisconsin

Hilldale (Madison) - Wisconsin

Mayfair (Wauwatosa) - Wisconsin

As Steeber notes, six stores in California are also moving back to curbside service, noting all six are indoor mall stores in counties on the state monitoring list, and where indoor malls have been forced to close. Those stores are Valley Fair and Oakridge in Santa Clara County, North County in San Diego County, Roseville in Place County, Arden Fair in Sacramento County, and Santa Rosa Plaza in Sonoma County.

Apple has recently reclosed 11 stores in California, Maryland, Ohio, and Tennessee, as the never-ending dance with virus outbreaks and local restrictions continue. From that report: