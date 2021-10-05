Apple has words for a report that says its health team is in disarray.

As reported by MacRumors, a new report from Business Insider says that Apple's health team has faced organizational problems that have left the team with an unclear path forward towards the future of health that Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about.

The report also says that the lack of organization has even led to inaccurate information reaching Jeff Williams, the company's Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Apple Watch and health efforts.

The report, based on conversations with 11 current and former Apple employees and the review of dozens of documents, claims that Apple's health team has faced organizational problems that have left the group "without clear direction and struggling to mesh Apple's hardware-oriented culture with the practices of the medical business." Some of the employees cited in the report said colleagues faced negative treatment after raising concerns, while some employees expressed concerns about inaccurate information reaching Apple's senior leadership, including Apple's COO Jeff Williams, who oversees both the Apple Watch and the company's broader health initiatives.

Apple has responded to the report, saying that the details of it "are based on incomplete, outdated, and inaccurate information," and that "any and all allegations of retaliatory behavior are investigated thoroughly and handled with appropriate corrective actions."

Apple's latest contribution to the health world is the Apple Watch Series 7, the company's latest smartwatch which goes live for preorders on Friday, October 8. The watch will officially release on Friday, October 15.