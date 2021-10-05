What you need to know
- Apple is refuting a negative report about the state of its Health team.
- The report talks about issues integrating the medical industry with its products.
- Apple says the report is "based on incomplete, outdated, and inaccurate information."
Apple has words for a report that says its health team is in disarray.
As reported by MacRumors, a new report from Business Insider says that Apple's health team has faced organizational problems that have left the team with an unclear path forward towards the future of health that Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about.
The report also says that the lack of organization has even led to inaccurate information reaching Jeff Williams, the company's Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Apple Watch and health efforts.
The report, based on conversations with 11 current and former Apple employees and the review of dozens of documents, claims that Apple's health team has faced organizational problems that have left the group "without clear direction and struggling to mesh Apple's hardware-oriented culture with the practices of the medical business."
Some of the employees cited in the report said colleagues faced negative treatment after raising concerns, while some employees expressed concerns about inaccurate information reaching Apple's senior leadership, including Apple's COO Jeff Williams, who oversees both the Apple Watch and the company's broader health initiatives.
Apple has responded to the report, saying that the details of it "are based on incomplete, outdated, and inaccurate information," and that "any and all allegations of retaliatory behavior are investigated thoroughly and handled with appropriate corrective actions."
Apple's latest contribution to the health world is the Apple Watch Series 7, the company's latest smartwatch which goes live for preorders on Friday, October 8. The watch will officially release on Friday, October 15.
Apple marks 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs' death with touching tribute
Apple's website has been updated to mark the 10-year anniversary of the passing of Steve Jobs. The site features a touching short film and a statement from Jobs' family.
Who is the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter?
Only one DLC fighter remains to be revealed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Many characters have been hoped for, but only one will fill that final slot. Here are our predictions and hopes.
Apple tends to design reliable tech rather than flashy new products — why?
While tech enthusiasts like to criticize Apple for not being innovative, Apple takes a conservative approach to its design philosophy. Is that a good thing? Depends who you ask.
Suit up your iPhone 13 Pro Max in luxurious leather
Leather says luxury, so why not cover your gorgeous iPhone 13 Pro Max in a leather case? If you're not into the real thing, we've got some faux leather options for you too.