OurPact, the top-rated parental control platform, today announced its reinstatement to the iOS App Store after a period of removal, during which Apple reviewed its policies on all parental control apps. Despite initially citing data concerns as the reason for these removals, OurPact has been thoroughly reviewed by the Apple team and confirmed to pose no data security risk to children's devices. The return of OurPact's parent and child applications to the iOS App Store restores the software's cross-platform availability.

"This is a major milestone, not only for our team and industry, but for iOS families everywhere," said Amir Moussavian, Founder and CEO of OurPact. "Screen time is an epidemic, and parents need innovative solutions to counteract its impact. We're excited to work alongside Apple in this space and to continue progressing alongside the technology we're helping families manage."