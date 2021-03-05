A new report from Digitimes indicates that Apple plans to release a new iPad and MacBook with an OLED display next year.

From the paywalled report:

Apple reportedly plans to adopt OLED panels in more of its devices including the iPad and MacBook series in 2022, according to industry sources.

According to MacRumors, the report further notes:

The sources pointed out that the first device to come with an OLED panel is likely to be a 10.9-inch iPad, set to begin volume production in the fourth quarter of 2021 for an official release in 2022. The US brand reportedly is also considering adopting OLED panels for its 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and 16- to 17-inch MacBook Pro scheduled for release in 2022, but have not made a final decision, the sources noted.

According to the report, Apple may release a new 10.9-inch iPad, which could indicate a new iPad Air, currently the Best iPad Apple offers. Apple is possibly considering a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as a 16-inch MacBook or larger.

Of course, there are plenty of rumors Apple plans to adopt mini-LED displays in plenty of its products later this year, including new MacBooks and iPads. Not a contradiction, Digitimes reportedly says Apple plans to use mini-LED and OLED at the same time, using different technologies for different consumers group, likely differentiated by price.