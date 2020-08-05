Apple releasing something new is always an interesting moment, but sometimes something happens that just seems odd. Like this new version of the existing 30W USB-C Power Adapter that is, we think, the same as the old one.

So far the only difference anyone has spotted – MacRumors has taken a look, too – is a change of model number to MY1W2AM/A. But the unit itself looks the same, has the same 30W rating, and even sells for the same $49 asking price.

The Apple 30W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. While the power adapter is compatible with any USB‑C–enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with the 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina display for optimal charging performance. You can also pair it with select iPhone and iPad Pro models to take advantage of the fast-charging feature. You can also pair it with iPhone 8 or later to take advantage of the fast-charging feature.

So what's changed? Presumably, something internal. Or Apple is just trolling us because it thinks we'll post about every little change, no matter how minute.

Apple might have a point.