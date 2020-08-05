What you need to know
- Apple has a new USB-C Power Adapter available now.
- It carries the new model number MY1W2AM/A.
- But that appears to be all that's changed.
Apple releasing something new is always an interesting moment, but sometimes something happens that just seems odd. Like this new version of the existing 30W USB-C Power Adapter that is, we think, the same as the old one.
So far the only difference anyone has spotted – MacRumors has taken a look, too – is a change of model number to MY1W2AM/A. But the unit itself looks the same, has the same 30W rating, and even sells for the same $49 asking price.
The Apple 30W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. While the power adapter is compatible with any USB‑C–enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with the 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina display for optimal charging performance. You can also pair it with select iPhone and iPad Pro models to take advantage of the fast-charging feature. You can also pair it with iPhone 8 or later to take advantage of the fast-charging feature.
So what's changed? Presumably, something internal. Or Apple is just trolling us because it thinks we'll post about every little change, no matter how minute.
Apple might have a point.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Microsoft, it's time to speak up about Project xCloud on iOS
With Project xCloud iOS seemingly on hold due to Apple and its App Store restrictions, it’s time for Microsoft to finally speak out.
LastPass will now monitor your accounts for breaches and at-risk passwords
Keeping your accounts safe isn't anyone's idea of fun, but LastPass just gained a couple of new features that should at least make it easier.
YouTube in 4K is finally coming to Safari on the Mac
The feature is currently available to those with the macOS Big Sur 11 Beta 4 installed, and will be released to the public this fall.
Take your Apple Watch on the road and protect it while it charges
Looking to charge your Apple Watch while you’re out and about? Check out these portable chargers!