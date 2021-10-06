What you need to know
- Apple has released "Celebrating Steve" on its YouTube channel.
- The short film was originally released on the company's website.
- The film commemorates the memory of Steve Jobs on the tenth year of his passing.
Apple's short film "Celebrating Steve" has been released on the company's official YouTube channel.
The film, which celebrates the life and passion of Steve Jobs, originally debuted on Apple's website earlier this week. If you haven't seen the film yet, you can check it out below:
To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Steve's passing, this short film is a celebration of his life and his extraordinary vision.
Steve believed that "people with passion can change the world for the better." He challenged us to see the world not for that it was, but for what it could be. And he helped so many of us see the same potential in ourselves.
This is a tribute to Steve, and to the impact he had on Apple and the world.
Apple has also noted the song from the film. "Juliet's Dream" by Abel Korzeniowski is available on Apple Music below:
In addition to the short film, Apple CEO Tim Cook also sent a memo to employees to remember the late co-founder. You can read the entire memo below:
Team,
Today marks the 10th anniversary of Steve's passing. It's a moment to celebrate his life and to reflect on the extraordinary legacy he left behind.
Steve believed that "people with passion can change the world for the better." That's the philosophy that inspired him to create Apple. And it lives in us today.
Steve was so many things: brilliant, funny, and wise, a husband, a father, a friend, and, of course, a visionary. He challenged us to see the world not for what it was, but for what it could be. And he helped so many people, myself included, see the same potential in ourselves. Not a day goes by that I don't think about him.
This year, as much as any other, we're reminded of the profound impact our products have on the world. I feel so lucky that we spend our days creating wildly innovative tools that connect people, inspire them to think differently, and empower them to make their own dent in the universe, too. It's one of the many gifts that Steve gave to all of us.
I wish Steve were here to see the way his spirit lives on in all of your amazing work. But most of all, I wish he could see what you do next. Steve once said that his proudest achievements were the ones that were yet to come. He spent every day imagining a future that no one else could see and working relentlessly to bring his vision to life.
Steve was a singular figure, but he taught us all how to soar. I miss him, and I will cherish him always.
Tim
