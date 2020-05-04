What you need to know
- Apple has released screenshot concepts of exposure notification.
- The examples highlight how the user experience could look.
- The company has also provided sample code for developers.
Apple recently added "COVID-19 Exposure Notifications" to the iOS 13.5 beta as it and Google prepare for app developers to integrate their contact tracing technology into apps from health authorities.
Reported by 9to5Mac, the company has released screenshot concepts as to what the user experience could look like.
The first screenshot highlights the onboarding process. Users can be prompted to turn on exposure notifications within the app, but iOS requires you to approve the decision with a popup.
The second screenshot shows off how users can report a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. The app could prompt users to enter a unique number provided with the positive test results. Users would also have to enter the date the test was taken. Once verified, they could then allow the app to share their random IDs, the data that is exchanged when two people are in proximity of each other, with the app.
The third screenshot shows off the potential notification process. Users who have been near another person who submitted a positive diagnosis can be notified through push notification that they have been in contact with someone who tested positive. Exposure notifications can also be stored and referenced in the app itself.
The last screenshot shows off the settings that the user could have control over, including recording exposure notifications in the Health app and deleting the exposure log.
The company also released sample code for developers that provide some best practices when building exposure notifications for their apps.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Doom Eternal EP weighs in on Mick Gordon, soundtrack controversy
There's been quite a bit of controversy over the past couple of weeks, as outraged fans learned that Mick Gordon would likely not be working with Bethesda in the future. Marty Stratton, Executive Producer on Doom Eternal, provided a lengthy statement in an open letter to the community regarding the situation.
Scissor switches have returned to the latest version of the MacBook Air
Scissor switches are back! Here’s all the important info on the keyboard on Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air.
A maxed-out 13-inch MacBook Pro will cost you a cool $3,599
It's always fun to see how much we can spend on a new pro-level Mac, right? It's less fun if you have a credit card in-hand, though.
Get these Star Wars games on sale today for Star Wars Day!
Get great deals on Star Wars games past and present for this Star Wars Day.