Apple recently added "COVID-19 Exposure Notifications" to the iOS 13.5 beta as it and Google prepare for app developers to integrate their contact tracing technology into apps from health authorities.

Reported by 9to5Mac, the company has released screenshot concepts as to what the user experience could look like.

The first screenshot highlights the onboarding process. Users can be prompted to turn on exposure notifications within the app, but iOS requires you to approve the decision with a popup.