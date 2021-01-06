What you need to know
- Apple has released a limited edition of AirPods Pro.
- The custom AirPods are in celebration of the Chinese New Year.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has launched a limited edition pair of AirPods Pro in celebration of the Chinese New Year. The coming year is the Year of the Ox and the AirPods feature a custom emoji of an ox. The AirPods Pro will be available in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia.
While the AirPods Pro and box for the headphones will be unique, they are thankfully the same price as the normal AirPods Pro offered to customers.
These limited edition AirPods Pro are available for the same price as any other pair of AirPods Pro. For example, in mainland China they are RMB 1,999 and in Hong Kong HK 1,999. The unique emoji applied to the AirPods Pro case depicts the classic cow emoji with a smaller cow emoji popping out of its head with stars floating around it. The box for these AirPods Pro even includes the same unique emoji in red.
Customers can order the headphones now on Apple's website to either ship them to your home or for in-store pickup where available.
If you are in any of these countries, you can pick up a pair of these limited edition AirPods Pro from an Apple retail store or order them on apple.com. Apple also has a 2 units per order limit. These are shipping immediately. They are also available for in-store pick up in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan if you are eager to get your hands on them.
Limited edition Apple products are very rarely seen from the company so they are incredibly popular with collectors and regular customers alike.
