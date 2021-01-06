As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has launched a limited edition pair of AirPods Pro in celebration of the Chinese New Year. The coming year is the Year of the Ox and the AirPods feature a custom emoji of an ox. The AirPods Pro will be available in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

While the AirPods Pro and box for the headphones will be unique, they are thankfully the same price as the normal AirPods Pro offered to customers.