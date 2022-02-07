Beats Fit Pro Naomi OsakaSource: Beats by Dre

  • Apple has released a new series of ads for its Beats Fit Pro earbuds.
  • The new ads feature Vince Staples and Naomi Osaka.

Beats Fit Pro is getting two new ads to support its launch.

Beats has released a series of new videos to celebrate the launch of the brand's new Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. The new ads, titled "Move How They Want," feature both Vince Staples and Naomi Osaka.

The first video, which features Vince Staples, also features the artist's song "Magic." You can watch the video below:

Move how you want. Beats Fit Pro now available worldwide.

The second video features Naomi Osaka. It also features "Magic" from Vince Staples. You can check out that video below:

Beats Fit Pro features a new, wingtip design, 27-hour battery life, Active Noise Cancellation, and more.

Our most advanced Beats earbuds ever, engineered for the most comfortable, all-day listening experience. Beats Fit Pro features an innovative, flexible wingtip design for a secure fit, a custom-developed acoustic platform, a 27-hour battery life with charging case, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Head Tracking, as well as the Apple H1 chip.

Beats Fit Pro is available now for $200 across multiple retailers.

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro

Bottom line: Beats Fit Pro offer most of what AirPods Pro do with some added features aimed at keen exercisers. The look and sound great, integrate tightly with Apple devices, and help to block out annoyances with ANC. Outside of a plasticky case and uncomfortable fit for some users, there's not a lot to dislike.

