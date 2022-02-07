Beats Fit Pro is getting two new ads to support its launch.

Beats has released a series of new videos to celebrate the launch of the brand's new Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. The new ads, titled "Move How They Want," feature both Vince Staples and Naomi Osaka.

The first video, which features Vince Staples, also features the artist's song "Magic." You can watch the video below: