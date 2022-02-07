What you need to know
- Apple has released a new series of ads for its Beats Fit Pro earbuds.
- The new ads feature Vince Staples and Naomi Osaka.
Beats Fit Pro is getting two new ads to support its launch.
Beats has released a series of new videos to celebrate the launch of the brand's new Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. The new ads, titled "Move How They Want," feature both Vince Staples and Naomi Osaka.
The first video, which features Vince Staples, also features the artist's song "Magic." You can watch the video below:
Move how you want. Beats Fit Pro now available worldwide.
The second video features Naomi Osaka. It also features "Magic" from Vince Staples. You can check out that video below:
Move how you want. Beats Fit Pro now available worldwide.
Beats Fit Pro features a new, wingtip design, 27-hour battery life, Active Noise Cancellation, and more.
Our most advanced Beats earbuds ever, engineered for the most comfortable, all-day listening experience. Beats Fit Pro features an innovative, flexible wingtip design for a secure fit, a custom-developed acoustic platform, a 27-hour battery life with charging case, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Head Tracking, as well as the Apple H1 chip.
Beats Fit Pro is available now for $200 across multiple retailers.
Beats Fit Pro
Bottom line: Beats Fit Pro offer most of what AirPods Pro do with some added features aimed at keen exercisers. The look and sound great, integrate tightly with Apple devices, and help to block out annoyances with ANC. Outside of a plasticky case and uncomfortable fit for some users, there's not a lot to dislike.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Charge three devices at once with the STM Goods ChargeTree Swing
Wirelessly charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with this elegant three-in-one charging dock.
It just works: Universal Control for Mac and iPad
Universal Control is almost here and yes, it was worth the long wait.
Review: Carry your MacBook and essentials with this gorgeous leather sleeve
Harber London is known for making some exceptional leather goods and accessories for your tech. How is its Carry-All MacBook Folio? Read on to find out.
What are the best headphones for iPhone; Lightning, Bluetooth, and more?
iPhones no longer contain EarPods out of the box. Which are the best headphones for iPhone?