What you need to know
- Apple has released a literature featurette for Apple TV+ show Ghostwriter.
- It includes interviews with members of the cast and crew.
- Specifically, it focuses on the literature in the show, including Frankenstein and the Jungle Book.
Apple has released a very short featurette for its Apple TV+ show Ghostwriter.
The description of the video states:
Members of the cast and crew highlight the importance of literature in the series. Ghostwriter aims to teach kids about focusing on literature throughout the show. Ghostwriter expands on different genres and authors from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Frankenstein, Jungle Book, and more.
Ghostwriter is one of Apple TV+'s kid-friendly shows, a re-imagining of a 1992 series by Sesame Workshops. It follows a ghost haunting a neighborhood bookstore that begins to release fictional characters into the real world. Four kids are tasked with solving the mystery through secret messages.
It stars Isaac Arellanes, Amadi Chapata, Justin Sanchez, Hannah Levinson and is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment.
Check out the video now!
!-- BEGIN RECO-BLOCK -->
Catch Ghostwriter now!
Apple TV+
Ghostwriter is available now on Apple TV+ along with SEE, For All Mankind and The Morning Show now!
Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Snowflake Weather is a gorgeous new weather app for iPhone and iPad
Bjango, the developer behind the popular iStat Menus Mac app, is out with a new weather app for iPhone and iPad. Snowflake Weather even has an Apple Watch app, too.
You can use the iMac Pro with Apple's Pro Display XDR, but only up to 5K
It appears that Apple's Pro Display XDR is compatible with Apple's iMac Pro, despite the fact that it is not listed as a supported device by Apple on the products technical specifications page.
PewDiePie's game about poo is apparently too disgusting for the App Store
Popular YouTube star PewDiePie has had his mobile game 'Poopdie' rejected from the App Store, on the grounds that it's just too gross.
30 stylish Apple Watch bands that won't break the bank
Looking for a new Apple Watch band but have NO idea where to start? Here are 30 Amazon options to pick and choose from!