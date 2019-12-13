GhostwriterSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple has released a literature featurette for Apple TV+ show Ghostwriter.
  • It includes interviews with members of the cast and crew.
  • Specifically, it focuses on the literature in the show, including Frankenstein and the Jungle Book.

Apple has released a very short featurette for its Apple TV+ show Ghostwriter.

The description of the video states:

Members of the cast and crew highlight the importance of literature in the series. Ghostwriter aims to teach kids about focusing on literature throughout the show. Ghostwriter expands on different genres and authors from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Frankenstein, Jungle Book, and more.

Ghostwriter is one of Apple TV+'s kid-friendly shows, a re-imagining of a 1992 series by Sesame Workshops. It follows a ghost haunting a neighborhood bookstore that begins to release fictional characters into the real world. Four kids are tasked with solving the mystery through secret messages.

It stars Isaac Arellanes, Amadi Chapata, Justin Sanchez, Hannah Levinson and is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment.

Check out the video now!

!-- BEGIN RECO-BLOCK -->

Catch Ghostwriter now!

Apple TV+

Ghostwriter is available now on Apple TV+ along with SEE, For All Mankind and The Morning Show now!

Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.