Apple has released a very short featurette for its Apple TV+ show Ghostwriter.

Members of the cast and crew highlight the importance of literature in the series. Ghostwriter aims to teach kids about focusing on literature throughout the show. Ghostwriter expands on different genres and authors from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Frankenstein, Jungle Book, and more.

Ghostwriter is one of Apple TV+'s kid-friendly shows, a re-imagining of a 1992 series by Sesame Workshops. It follows a ghost haunting a neighborhood bookstore that begins to release fictional characters into the real world. Four kids are tasked with solving the mystery through secret messages.

It stars Isaac Arellanes, Amadi Chapata, Justin Sanchez, Hannah Levinson and is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment.

