Earlier today, Apple hosted its "Peek Performance" special event. At the event, the company announced new generations of the iPhone SE and iPad Air as well as introduced the new Mac Studio and Studio Display.

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce an entirely new Mac desktop and display with Mac Studio and Studio Display," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Mac Studio ushers in a new era for the desktop with unbelievable performance powered by M1 Max and M1 Ultra, an array of connectivity, and a compact design that puts everything users need within easy reach. And Studio Display — with its stunning 5K Retina screen, along with the best combination of camera and audio ever in a desktop display — is in a class of its own."

The new Studio Display features an all-aluminum design with a black border and, in order to complement the design, Apple has announced new color options for your Mac accessories.

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse will now come in both a Silver and Silver/Black color option so you can match your accessories with your Studio Display the way that you want.

To complement the design of Studio Display, there's a new silver-and-black color option for Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse that customers can purchase separately.

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse in the new Silver/Black color option are available to order today and are currently showing delivery dates as early as March 11.

You can actually preorder the Mac Studio and Studio Display already with both new products launching next Friday, March 18. Shipping dates are already starting to slip on both devices.