What you need to know
- Apple released its Reality Composer AR app.
- It can be used to quickly create content for AR experiences that will be integrated into apps.
- Other tools it offers include a built-in AR library, animations and audio, seamless and more.
Apple has released its new Reality Composer app for the iPhone and iPad. The app allows anybody to quickly create an prototypes for an AR experience that will be integrated into apps.
Here is Apple's official description of the application.
Now anyone can quickly prototype and produce content for AR experiences that are ready to integrate into apps using Xcode or export to AR Quick Look. Reality Composer lets you build animations and interactions on iOS and Mac to enrich your 3D content.
These are some of the features developers have at their disposal.
- Built-in AR Library: Import your own USDZ files or take advantage of the hundreds of ready-to-use virtual objects in the built-in AR library. This library harnesses the power of procedural content generation for a variety of assets, so you can customize a virtual object's size, style, and more.
- Animations and Audio: Add animations that let you move, scale, and add emphasis like a "wiggle" or "spin" to virtual objects. You can choose for actions to happen when a user taps an object, comes in close proximity with it, or activates some other trigger. You can also take advantage of spatial audio to add a new level of reality to your AR scene.
- Seamless Tools: Reality Composer is included with Xcode and is also an iOS app, so you can build, test, tune, and simulate AR experiences entirely on iPhone or iPad. And thanks to live linking, you can rapidly move between Mac and iOS to create stunning, complex AR experiences on the devices that work best for you.
- Record and Play: With Reality Composer for iOS, you can record sensor and camera data in the location where the AR experience will take place, then replay it later on your iOS device while building your app.
The Reality Composer app is now available to download through the App Store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.