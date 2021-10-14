Apple is still trying to improve the new Safari instead of going back to the old one.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple has released a new beta of Safari 15.1 for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina. The new beta moves the Favorites bar above your open tabs, a move that continues the company's backtracking after implementing radical design changes with the latest generation of its browser.

Apple today seeded a new beta of Safari 15.1 for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina, allowing developers to test the new Safari update ahead of its launch. Safari 15.1 is also the version of Safari that's available in the macOS Monterey beta. In yesterday's macOS Monterey release, Apple tweaked the design of the Favorites bar, moving it back up above the Tab bar where it was before Safari changes were implemented with the macOS Monterey update and the Safari 15 release. Safari 15.1 includes the same tweak to the Favorites bar.

This change is just the latest in a series of moves from Apple to roll back changes it made with the new Safari. Since Apple debuted its new browser it has received very mixed reviews from users, leading the company to give users that option to make changes that resemble the old generation of Safari.

The company has not, as some have argued, completely reverted to the old Safari design. It's still unknown when macOS Monterey will launch to the public so Apple still has time to make additional tweaks to its browser before it comes to everyone.