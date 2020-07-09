Apple has released updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote today that brings a host of new features to users of the productivity suite.

Pages

For Pages, users can now embed videos from YouTube and Vimeo into their documents and more easily add captions to images, videos, and more. Apple has also brought all of the functionality of iBooks Author, which it discontinued at the start of the month, to the app.

Use the new reading view to scroll and zoom your documents without unintentional edits.

Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your documents.*

Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects.

Numbers

Today's update to Numbers also brings embedded video and caption support as well as some new functions to manipulate data.

Use the new reading view to scroll and zoom your spreadsheets without unintentional edits.

Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your spreadsheets.*

Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects.

New functions, including XLOOKUP, XMATCH, and REGEX, let you match patterns, manipulate text, and create flexible formulas.

Keynote

Keynote will now play movies added on one slide through to the next slide. Better captions, just like Pages and Numbers, are also in the update.

Movies can now play through slide transitions. Add the same movie to multiple slides to play from one slide to the next.

Use the Align to Path option to have objects stay pointed in the correct direction while following a motion path.

Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects.

Apple does note that the ability to embed YouTube and Vimeo videos inside of Pages and Numbers may not be available to customers in all regions.

You can download Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for free through the App Store. All three work with the Mac, iPhone, and iPad.