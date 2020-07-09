What you need to know
- Apple has updated Pages, Numbers, and Keynote.
- The updates bring features like video embedding and easier caption creation.
- All updates are available today for free.
Apple has released updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote today that brings a host of new features to users of the productivity suite.
Pages
For Pages, users can now embed videos from YouTube and Vimeo into their documents and more easily add captions to images, videos, and more. Apple has also brought all of the functionality of iBooks Author, which it discontinued at the start of the month, to the app.
- Use the new reading view to scroll and zoom your documents without unintentional edits.
- Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your documents.*
- Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects.
Numbers
Today's update to Numbers also brings embedded video and caption support as well as some new functions to manipulate data.
- Use the new reading view to scroll and zoom your spreadsheets without unintentional edits.
- Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your spreadsheets.*
- Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects.
- New functions, including XLOOKUP, XMATCH, and REGEX, let you match patterns, manipulate text, and create flexible formulas.
Keynote
Keynote will now play movies added on one slide through to the next slide. Better captions, just like Pages and Numbers, are also in the update.
- Movies can now play through slide transitions. Add the same movie to multiple slides to play from one slide to the next.
- Use the Align to Path option to have objects stay pointed in the correct direction while following a motion path.
- Easily add captions and titles to images, videos, shapes, and other objects.
Apple does note that the ability to embed YouTube and Vimeo videos inside of Pages and Numbers may not be available to customers in all regions.
You can download Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for free through the App Store. All three work with the Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now use your GoPro Hero8 as a webcam on your Mac
Sick of dealing with the average-at-best camera in your Mac? No problem, GoPro has now released beta software that lets you use your Hero8 camera instead.
Apple's Back to School promo is now live in Europe, Asia, and more
Following its launch in the United States, the Apple Back to School promotion is now live in Europe, Asia, Mexico, and the Middle East with AirPods on offer.
Analyst says iPhone 12 will cost more even without charger and headphones
Jeff Pu, an analyst at Chinese research firm GF Securities, predicts that Apple will raise the price of the iPhone 12 by at least $50.
Protect and spruce up your AirPods Pro with these fantastic cases
How much do you love your AirPods Pro? Make sure to keep the charging case safe with these cool cases!