What you need to know
- Apple has released a new YouTube video.
- It tracks Grammy-nominated songwriter Oak Felder.
- Watch as he creates a new song in the studio.
Apple has released a new video YouTube video featuring Grammy-nominated songwriter Oak Felder.
The video is titled 'In the studio with Grammy-nominated music producer Oak Felder' and the description states:
Follow hitmaking, Grammy-nominated songwriter, and music producer Oak Felder as he creates a new song. Along the way, he speaks about music production, creating his own unique sound, working with the world's top artists, and what it means for young artists to have access to powerful technology.
The video is no doubt in part to plug Apple's current offering of Logic Pro X free for 90 days. Apple recently announced that it was offering both Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X free for 90 days, from that report:
Final Cut Pro X, which has previously had a free 30-day trial, is now extended to 90 days.
Logic Pro X, which until now has not had a free trial, is finally getting one. And, according to Apple analyst Rene Ritchie, it's also going to be three-months long.
Apple also plugs its 16-inch MacBook Pro, as seen in the video. Featuring beefy internals, a new 16-inch display up from 15-inches in the previous model, and Apple's awesome new Magic Keyboard, it's the most pro laptop Apple has ever made, a real heavyweight tool for video editors and music producers who also need mobility.
You can check out the video below!
