Apple has released a handful of new videos to help educators stay productive and get learning materials to their students during a time when many have had to adapt to teaching remotely. The new videos show teachers how to use iPad, Keynote, and Clips to bring educational experiences and productive meetings to students and colleagues.

The "Prepare Resources For Remote Learning" video will help educators use their iPad as a tool to teach students that are staying at home right now. The video helps educate schools on resources available on iPad like apps that support the learning style as well as some of the iPad-specific features that will help teachers stay on track.

"This video will help educators learn how to get up and running for remote learning with iPad. We'll explore ways to access school resources and find apps that support remote learning. Tips will include using iPad built-in features to scan documents and stay organized, using Markup to annotate teacher materials and student work, getting set up with Voice Memos, and more."

The "Create And Share Presentations And Demos" video helps teachers create demos and instructional videos for students as well as presentations for colleagues for anyone who is working remotely right now.

"Presenting information in compelling ways is even more important when you're not able to be face-to-face with your students. In this video we'll show you how to use iPad built-in features to create demos and instructional videos and share them with your colleagues and students. Using Keynote, or any presentation tool, you'll learn how to record content and create demos on iPad for use with your students."

Apple is also planning on releasing another video called "Create Engaging Videos With Clips". The video will show teachers how to use the Clips app to create instructional videos or have students submit videos with what they have learned.

"Clips is a free app that lets educators and students easily create and share fun and engaging videos. We'll show you how educators can use Clips to create instructional videos for exploring new skills and ideas — and how students can make videos to share what they've learned."

You can check out all of the videos on Apple's Education Learning Series website.