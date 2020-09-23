In a news release on its Developer website, Apple has announced the release of Schoolwork 2.1 beta, its app for the classroom. Schoolwork allows teachers and students to exist in the same place and helps educators in tracking assignments and their student's learning progress.

The news update implores developers to bring their own apps up to date with the latest ClassKit features like the new ClassKit Catalog API, which lets you "declare contexts ahead of time instead of at runtime, include keywords, and support a large number of assignable activities." It also allows teachers to browse your app's activities in the Schoolwork app before downloading and running your app on their device.

The latest version of Schoolwork, the powerful iPad app for teachers and students that helps them keep track of assignments and student progress, is now available. Make sure your app takes advantage of the latest ClassKit features to provide a great user experience. With the new ClassKit Catalog API, you can declare contexts ahead of time instead of at runtime, include keywords, and support a large number of assignable activities. Teachers can browse your app's activities in Schoolwork before running your app for the first time on their device. Available in beta, this REST API can be tested with Schoolwork 2.1. And on iPadOS 14, ClassKit supports rich new metadata properties to make your content more discoverable by teachers in Schoolwork.

Apple has provided developers with more information about the new ClassKit Catalog API, as well as the ability to download a beta version of the Schoolwork 2.1 app.