Apple put out it's Chinese New Year gift guide this year and along with the usual promotion of the new iPhones and iPads, Apple has included a special edition of the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones.

The new design feature gold highlights on the headphone band where the height can be adjusted, and a golden Beats logo in the middle of each ear cup. Plus, the white foam on the ear cups and on the band is highlight by a contrasting grey design makes these Beats Solo3's stand out from the crowd.

The Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones are no slouch either. With incredible 40-hour battery life and the ability to charge up three hours of usage in only five minutes, the Beats Solo3 will keep you rocking and on-the-go more than almost any other headphone. While the bass-heavy sound profile may not be everyone's cup of tea, they are very stylish and have a fairly reasonable price tag for all the features they include.

Unfortunately, the new design is only on sale in China as of right now, and Apple hasn't announced any plans to bring it over to the west.

See at Apple Store (China)