Rayman has been shrunk to the size of an ant! To undo this spell, insects, mushrooms, leaves, and other plants will be your allies as you find your way through a wonderful, macro-photographic world. From a gorgeous river to a spider nest or the deep recesses of a tree, Rayman Mini thrusts players into a rich, natural environment through exciting 48 levels.

Rayman Mini is a runner platforming game for the whole family! It offers a fun, fast-paced experience that lets players set their own pace. Go for a simple run or try the challenge of getting the perfect score!

To get through this super-sized world, it's all about getting the right rhythm in the quest for the perfect flow. Use your honed reflexes, memorize the maps and replay the level as many times as you want… who knows, you might just find some hidden secrets!

Choose between 3 characters and unlock tons of different costumes to customize your experience.

This is just the beginning of your Rayman Mini journey… Stay tuned for more miniaturized fun!