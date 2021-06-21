Apple has released some notable updates to its video editing apps for the Mac. All of its video editing apps, including iMovie, Final Cut Pro, Compressor, and Motion, have received an update over the weekend.

iMovie, the company's consumer-friendly video editing app that spans across the Mac, iPad, and iPhone, has received an update for its Mac version that adds compatibility with the latest iOS version as well as some new customization features.

Import projects created with iMovie for iOS version 2.3

Use sixteen new solid and textured backgrounds with adjustable colors

Includes stability improvements

Final Cut Pro, the company's professional video editing application, has added a new column editor as well as some enhancements to search and sorting.

Create and edit custom column views with the new column editor

Search for media in the browser using expanded criteria including clip names, markers, and notes

Sort clips in the browser according to type, including proxy, optimized, and missing media

Includes stability improvements

The Compressor app will now send users notifications and also allow you to embed audio descriptions.

Receive notifications for completed, failed, and canceled encoding batches

Embed audio descriptions when encoding a variety of video file formats including MOV, MP4, M4V, and MXF

Includes stability improvements

The update to the Motion app is the least exciting - there are only stability improvements.

You can download the latest versions of iMovie, Final Cut Pro X, Compressor, and Motion from the Mac App Store now.