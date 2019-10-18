What you need to know
- Apple has been crowned the most valuable brand around.
- This is the seventh consecutive year it placed first.
- Brands are scored on more than finance.
Apple finds itself crowned the most valuable brand on the planet for the seventh year running. The award is given by Interbrand (via 9to5Mac) and multiple factors are considered when making judgements.
While finances are considered, other factors such as engagement and presence are also important. Differentiation is also taken into account, something Apple was able to score well in.
We have a deep understanding of the impact a strong brand has on key stakeholder groups that influence the growth (of a) business, namely (current and prospective) customers, employees, and investors. Strong brands influence customer choice and create loyalty; attract, retain, and motivate talent; and lower the cost of financing. Our brand valuation methodology has been specifically designed to take all of these factors into account.
Apple sits in first place with Google second. Amazon is in third with the rest of the top ten made up of food, tech, media, and car companies.
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV.
Apple's position in the top spot was strengthened by Apple's brand reaching a value of $234 billion, an increase of 9% on the previous year.