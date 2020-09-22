Apple is sitting at the top of the pile in terms of computer buyer customer satisfaction, according to a new American Customer Satisfaction Index. The numbers for 2020 have Apple top, just as it was in the same report last year.

With an 82% customer satisfaction rating, Apple saw its figures actually fall from the 83% it managed in 2019. Samsung isn't far away with a figure of 81%, with Acer coming up the rear with 78%. The rest of the big Windows OEM names make up the rest of the list, all with varying degrees of average.