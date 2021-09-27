What you need to know
- Apple has asked developers to ensure their apps are optimized for the new iPad mini.
- The new iPad features a new screen resolution and aspect ratio.
- Apps that are not optimized will experience black bars on the sides of the app.
Apple really wants to get iPad apps ready for the new 6th generation iPad mini.
In a post on the Apple Developer website, Apple has reminded developers to make sure their iPad apps are updated to work perfectly with the new iPad mini. The 6th generation of the iPad mini features a new screen resolution and aspect ratio so, if developers are not using the Auto Layout and size classes, their app may not conform to the new screen correctly.
Apple has provided the information needed for updating those apps to fit correctly with the new screen:
The new iPad mini introduces a new screen resolution and aspect ratio with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, enabling even more immersive app and game experiences. If you're following best practices with Auto Layout and size classes, your app's interface will dynamically adapt to the new dimensions. However, if you've added UIRequiresFullScreen=YES to your app's Info.plist in order to keep your app full screen during multitasking, you'll need to recompile with Xcode 13 and the SDK for iPadOS 15 to take advantage of the full screen size. Test and submit your updated app in App Store Connect today.
Not all apps have been updated to perfectly fit the screen of the new iPad mini. If you own one or have seen the new device highlighted in a YouTube review, you would notice that some apps have black bars on the sides of the app if it is not optimized for the new display.
Developer apps aren't the only ones not optimized for the new iPad mini. Apple's own operating system and apps are also experiencing issues with the new screen. From some display elements overlaying on top of each other to missing menu buttons in some apps, Apple also has some work to do to optimize its own software for the new iPad.
The new iPad mini, despite these issues, has received a lot of praise for its new design. The new iPad went on sale last Friday with some ship times already delayed into November depending on the configuration you are looking for.
