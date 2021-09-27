Apple really wants to get iPad apps ready for the new 6th generation iPad mini.

In a post on the Apple Developer website, Apple has reminded developers to make sure their iPad apps are updated to work perfectly with the new iPad mini. The 6th generation of the iPad mini features a new screen resolution and aspect ratio so, if developers are not using the Auto Layout and size classes, their app may not conform to the new screen correctly.

Apple has provided the information needed for updating those apps to fit correctly with the new screen: