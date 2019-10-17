What you need to know
- Apple has issued a reminder to developers of planned App Store Connect downtine October 20.
- Will run from 6:00am PT for up to 8 hours.
- App Store Connect on the web, the App Store Connect app, the App Store Connect API, and the Developer ID notary service will all be unavailable.
Apple has issued a reminder to developers that App Store Connect will be down for scheduled maintenance on October 20. The downtime will run from 6:00am PT and could last for up to 8 hours, during that time several developer tools will be unavailable. According to the post:
We will be conducting scheduled maintenance on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. PT for up to 8 hours. App Store Connect on the web, the App Store Connect app, the App Store Connect API, and the Developer ID notary service will be unavailable during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience and recommend that you make critical deliveries or changes on another day. Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles will remain available.
This update shouldn't affect consumers, only developers, who can check the status of all services in real time here. There is no clear indication as to any specific updates that are planned.
