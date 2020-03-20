A Chinese keyboard app created to dodge censorship has been removed from the App Store by Apple.

As reported by Quartz:

Apple yesterday removed Boom the Encryption Keyboard, an app that allowed Chinese internet users to bypass censorship, from the China app store, according to its developer.

Wang Huiyu, a New York-based Chinese citizen in his 20s, told Quartz that he developed Boom together with one of his university classmates during the outbreak of the coronavirus. Part of the motivation for Wang to develop the app, which went live on Feb. 15, was to offer people a chance to counter rigid online surveillance and to provide them with an entertaining private messaging app.

According to an email sent by Apple to Wang, the app was removed because it contained "content that is illegal in China." The app is still available in other regions, including Hong Kong, he said.