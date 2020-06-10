Pocket Casts, a popular podcast app, has apparently been removed from the Chinese App Store by Apple.

The company posted on Twitter tonight announcing the move from Apple, saying that they were asked to censor certain podcast content. When they refused, Apple removed the app from the Chinese App Store.

Pocket Casts has been removed from the Chinese App store by Apple, at the request of the Cyberspace Administration of China. We believe podcasting is and should remain an open medium, free of government censorship. As such we won't be censoring podcast content at their request. — Pocket Casts (@pocketcasts) June 11, 2020

Pocket Casts says that it does not plan to reverse their decision in order to get back on the store. Instead, the company says it views this move as a necessary step in order to fight for open distribution globally.

We understand this means that it's unlikely that our iOS App will be available in China, but feel it's a necessary step to take for any company that values the open distribution model that makes podcasting special. — Pocket Casts (@pocketcasts) June 11, 2020

Apple has not yet commented as to specifically why the app was removed.