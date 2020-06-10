What you need to know
- Pocket Casts has been removed from the Chinese App Store.
- The company says it was taken down after refusing to censor content.
- Apple had taken the app down at the request of the Chinese government.
Pocket Casts, a popular podcast app, has apparently been removed from the Chinese App Store by Apple.
The company posted on Twitter tonight announcing the move from Apple, saying that they were asked to censor certain podcast content. When they refused, Apple removed the app from the Chinese App Store.
"Pocket Casts has been removed from the Chinese App store by Apple, at the request of the Cyberspace Administration of China. We believe podcasting is and should remain an open medium, free of government censorship. As such we won't be censoring podcast content at their request."
Pocket Casts has been removed from the Chinese App store by Apple, at the request of the Cyberspace Administration of China. We believe podcasting is and should remain an open medium, free of government censorship. As such we won't be censoring podcast content at their request.— Pocket Casts (@pocketcasts) June 11, 2020
Pocket Casts says that it does not plan to reverse their decision in order to get back on the store. Instead, the company says it views this move as a necessary step in order to fight for open distribution globally.
"We understand this means that it's unlikely that our iOS App will be available in China, but feel it's a necessary step to take for any company that values the open distribution model that makes podcasting special."
We understand this means that it's unlikely that our iOS App will be available in China, but feel it's a necessary step to take for any company that values the open distribution model that makes podcasting special.— Pocket Casts (@pocketcasts) June 11, 2020
Apple has not yet commented as to specifically why the app was removed.
5 best tips and tricks for Minecraft Dungeons you need to know
Minecraft Dungeons is finally here! I'm level 90, having been lucky enough to play in the review program, and thought I'd offer some tips for those diving in.
Best Minecraft Dungeons character builds we've found so far
Minecraft Dungeons is a game all about the loot. As such, we thought we'd share some of the endgame builds we're currently using, that might help you get started with your own creations.
How to find every secret level in Minecraft Dungeons
Minecraft Dungeons has a few secret levels you can find with a bit of exploration and guidance, and we've put together a list on how to find them.
Spiffy bands for your Apple Watch Series 4 (44mm)
There's so many more possibilities for your Apple Watch beyond that original band it came with. Here are the best Apple Watch Series 4 bands for 44mm available right now.