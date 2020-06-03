What you need to know
- Apple's five remaining Italian stores will reopen tomorrow.
- Apple closed all of its Italian stores as coronavirus swept through the country.
- This as some countries don't have any open Apple Stores.
Apple will be reopening the last of its closed Italian Apple Stores tomorrow. Five stores will join those that have already reopened as Italy continues to come to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Twitter user @setteBIT was the first to note the reopening stores and we've confirmed as much ourselves. It's good news for Italy, one of the worst-hit regions in terms of COVID-19 infections.
È giunta l’ora di riaprire pure x i 5 Apple Store @ Lombardia, era l’ultima regione (dopo il Piemonte dal 27/5 https://t.co/QVgAQprouB e 1ma gli altri 10 dal 19/10 https://t.co/BTfmMfb3B9) ad averne ancora chiusi. Tutti i negozi di Apple in Italia saranno aperti da domani mattina pic.twitter.com/JuhcQHGLXV— setteBIT (@setteBIT) June 3, 2020
The stores that will reopen tomorrow include:
- Apple il Leone
- Apple Piazza Liberty
- Apple Oriocenter
- Apple Fiordaliso
- Apple Carosello
All stores will likely continue the same social distancing methods that other stores have followed since reopening, including ensuring that all visitors wear protective masks when entering the store. The number of people visiting a single store at any one time will also likely be limited to ensure social distancing is possible.
With all of Italy's Apple Stores now open there are plenty of countries still waiting for even a single store to welcome customers. The UK is one prominent market where all Apple Stores remain closed, although the recent relaxation of rules in the country may allow that to change sooner rather than later.
Apple took the step of closing all of its Apple Stores worldwide at one time or another in an attempt to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It could be some time before they're all trading again.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New report claims the next iPad Air will switch to USB-C just like iPad Pro
Could the next iPad Air be the second iPad to move away from Lightning? One report thinks so.
You can own a former Apple CEO's California home for just $37.5 million
Former Apple CEO Mike Markkula might not be as infamous as Steve Jobs but he still managed to rack up enough cash to pick up a pretty swanky home in California. And it could be yours for a snip at just $37.5 million.
Eufy clears up HomeKit delay for its indoor cameras
Eufy has sought to clear up some confusion about HomeKit support for its Indoor Cam 2K and Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt hardware. It's still coming, and it'll have HomeKit Secure Video to boot.
These are the best ways to play retro games
While the NES Classic Edition is great for any nostalgia enthusiast, it's slate of 30 NES games aren't the only retro gaming solutions out there. Here are our favorite alternatives to the NES Classic Edition.