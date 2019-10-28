The last couple of weeks have been littered with rumors of a refreshed AirPods release. Dubbed AirPods Pro, the new earbuds are believed to be of an in-ear design with new noise cancellation abilities built in. And according to Ben Geskin, some members of the media have already seen them.

Geskin is often reliable when it comes to information like this, but that doesn't mean that an unhealthy dose of salt should be applied here. We're sharing what we're being told and it's up to you to make a determination on whether you think it's accurate. We'll get to my personal thoughts later.

Getting back to it, Geskin took to Twitter to say that AirPods Pro will be shown to members of the media at Apple's "local offices" over the next couple of days. He later followed that up by saying that media located in Shanghai, China, have already been given their first look at the earbuds.