Apple looks set to expand its Xcode Cloud beta program to give access to more developers over the coming weeks according to an email sent to those who have already registered to take part.

In an email seen by 9to5Mac developers are told that the current Xcode Cloud beta is "going strong with over 10,000 developer teams enabled" with more likely to come online in the next few weeks. Based on that timeline we can expect to hear something in February.

While no official release date has been given for when we can expect Xcode Cloud to be made available to all, Apple did say that we can expect that to happen at some point later this year.

Thank you for participating in the Xcode Cloud beta, which is going strong with over 10,000 developer teams enabled. Developer feedback is proving incredibly valuable in helping us refine the product. The beta program will continue to expand over the coming weeks, and Xcode Cloud is on track to be generally available to developers >this year. We'll share more information closer to general availability.

Apple's Xcode Cloud was announced during WWDC 2021 in June of last year and allows developers to run development workflows on Apple's servers — theoretically offering more speedy performance and allowing developers to work on less powerful Macs. While the best iPhone development experience might be on those lovely M1 Max MacBook Pro notebooks, we can't all own one, unfortunately!