Apple has allegedly partnered with Taiwan's Wan Ja Shan Brewery Co. on a solar rooftop project, according to Bloomberg. The rooftop solar panels will be installed on a 50,000-square-meter soy sauce facility at the end of this year.

It reportedly took Apple and the Taiwanese company 18 months before coming to terms on a deal. Bloomberg's report suggests Apple entered into the partnership as a way to boost its use of renewable energy, and also own the program's renewable energy certificates.

A press release from non-profit Center for Resource Solutions said the rooftop solar project is based on its Green-e certification program.