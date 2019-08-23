What you need to know
- Apple is said to be developing rooftop solar arrays in partnership with a company in Taiwan.
- The solar panels will be installed at a soy sauce facility.
- The partnership is reportedly designed to boost Apple's use of renewable energy.
Apple has allegedly partnered with Taiwan's Wan Ja Shan Brewery Co. on a solar rooftop project, according to Bloomberg. The rooftop solar panels will be installed on a 50,000-square-meter soy sauce facility at the end of this year.
It reportedly took Apple and the Taiwanese company 18 months before coming to terms on a deal. Bloomberg's report suggests Apple entered into the partnership as a way to boost its use of renewable energy, and also own the program's renewable energy certificates.
A press release from non-profit Center for Resource Solutions said the rooftop solar project is based on its Green-e certification program.
With support from Apple, CRS developed the standard according to best practices, including input from local stakeholders. This development drew from CRS's over two decades of operation in North America, including certification of over half of all voluntary corporate renewable energy sales in the United States.
In June, it was announced Apple had become the largest corporate user of solar power in the U.S. Apple also revealed last year that it is globally powered by 100 percent renewable energy.
"We're committed to leaving the world better than we found it," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "After years of hard work we're proud to have reached this significant milestone."
