What you need to know
- Apple is said to be launching new AirPods this year.
- Refreshed AirPods have now been rumored for months.
Apple is getting ready to launch new, redesigned entry-level AirPods later this year according to a new report. The new model will more closely resemble the popular AirPods Pro.
A new Bloomberg report has Apple pushing its first AirPods update out the door since early 2019, although we don't know exactly when it will take place. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman simply suggests "this year" as a rather wide window. It is however possible we might hear something during WWDC, although I would have expected Gurman to have said something more specific if that was the case.
Featuring shorter stems than previous AirPods and a redesigned earpiece, the new AirPods will likely retain the same features as the previous model so as to avoid encroaching on AirPods Pro's target market.
Apple Inc. is readying a revamp of its entry-level AirPods for this year and a second generation of the AirPods Pro for next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
AirPods offer instant pairing and device switching across all Apple devices, while "Hey Siri" support means the digital assistant can be awoken hands-free when needed.
