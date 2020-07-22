What you need to know
- Apple may open its latest retail store in Bangkok this weekend.
- Photos of posters in the construction site point to an open date of July 25.
- Apple has yet to confirm is this open date is in fact true.
Bangkok may be set to start enjoying its second Apple Store this weekend.
Reported by MacRumors, Apple is reportedly set to open its newest retail location in Bangkok this Saturday, July 25, 2020. Twitter user "cornerdusit" posted a couple of photos, one of which zoomed in on a poster that included the date of July 25, 2020. The date is expected to be the opening date of the new location.
@kangg สดจาก CTW ครับ pic.twitter.com/AeZjW6v1Ak— cornerdusit ⚡️🧙♂️ (@cornerdusit) July 22, 2020
According to Macrumors, the store will feature two levels. The first floor is expected to serve shoppers and those looking for help with repairs. The second floor will feature the Forum to host Today at Apple sessions.
Leaked architectural plans have suggested the store will feature wood product tables arranged in a ring shape around the store's floor, with shelves for displaying products along the walls. The center of the store features a winding staircase up to the second floor, where there's a forum area with a large video screen and tables for Today at Apple sessions.
While the store is still covered, you can get the general idea of the design: a tall, circular glass shell with an extended roof. The design is actually similar to that of the Steve Jobs Theater located in Apple Park.
Apple has not listed the store on its website yet or confirmed that the opening date is Saturday. The company usually posts a notice outside of the store inviting the community to visit them on opening day, so we will have to wait and see if this report pans out.
