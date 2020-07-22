Bangkok may be set to start enjoying its second Apple Store this weekend.

Reported by MacRumors, Apple is reportedly set to open its newest retail location in Bangkok this Saturday, July 25, 2020. Twitter user "cornerdusit" posted a couple of photos, one of which zoomed in on a poster that included the date of July 25, 2020. The date is expected to be the opening date of the new location.

According to Macrumors, the store will feature two levels. The first floor is expected to serve shoppers and those looking for help with repairs. The second floor will feature the Forum to host Today at Apple sessions.