Apple is reportedly talking to two different Chinese companies about producing the electric batteries that could be used in a future Apple Car. Both CATL and BYD are said to be in discussions with Apple.

Citing "four people with knowledge of the matter," Reuters says that discussions are subject to change and that it doesn't know whether an agreement has been reached.

CATL is the company that supplies the likes of Tesla.

In terms of the chemical makeup of the batteries, Apple is said to be leaning towards the cheaper lithium iron phosphate option according to the same four people.

Apple is in favor of using lithium iron phosphate batteries that are cheaper to produce because they use iron instead of nickel and cobalt which are more expensive, the four people said.

Apple's been rumored to have plans for some sort of electric car for many years and while the story sometimes switches to Apple building autonomous tech for other companies, it's a story that refuses to go away. Nobody has seen Apple Car, but that I'd take anything even close to the concept images LeaseFetcher shared a few months back!

Apple has never confirmed Apple Car, but we do know that Project Titan lives on deep inside Apple with recent Bloomberg reports noting that a turnover of staff is underway.

It looks likely to be a few years before we see anything come out of Project Titan, if ever. In the meantime, why not get a little taste by adding CarPlay to your old car?